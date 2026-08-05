More and more, social media are becoming a source of practical and economical ideas for finding simple and sustainable solutions to everyday household issues. Among the popular cooking and gardening tricks, those for cleaning prevail, because we all want to do that household task more quickly and easily.

It involves covering the broom with aluminum foil to optimize sweeping, a trick based on science, specifically on a physical property that we often overlook and that makes aluminum an unexpected ally for keeping household floors free of dust and lint.

This is how this idea that could be considered curious came about, but those who have implemented it say it represents a before and after. They recommend it because they say that it is a method that permanently changes the way floors are cleaned, especially when dirt is found in those hard-to-reach corners.

The advantages of using aluminum foil on the broom

You may experience this situation often. It does not matter whether your floors are floating, ceramic, or vinyl. You sweep repeatedly, and within minutes tiny particles appear attached to the floor again. In addition, some are “stubborn” and hide in corners or between joints.

In this context, this trick proves to be 100% effective thanks to aluminum’s ability to alter static electricity. By covering the base or bristles of the broom with a little of that roll of paper you use for cooking, you get the following benefits:

You attract fine dust that normally gets dispersed while sweeping, which is key if there are allergy sufferers in the home.

that normally gets dispersed while sweeping, which is key if there are allergy sufferers in the home. You prevent hair and lint from getting trapped, which is essential when living with pets.

from getting trapped, which is essential when living with pets. You reduce floor static , preventing dirt suspended in the air from sticking to the surface immediately.

, preventing dirt suspended in the air from sticking to the surface immediately. You take care of the broom from wear and tear, which extends its useful life.

The result is sweeping with less effort, without having to use a vacuum cleaner or wet products afterward to ensure that the floor is spotless.

How to keep the aluminum foil in good condition

To achieve the desired effect, it is essential to pay attention to the condition of the aluminum foil, so that the trick retains its effectiveness.

Consider replacing it when you notice that it is very wrinkled, dirty, torn, or damaged. The frequency will depend on the surface on which you use the broom and how often you sweep with it.