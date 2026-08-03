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Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its properties for absorbing bad odors and helping keep spaces fresh.
In that sense, placing it around the toilet base is a simple home trick to help absorb any type of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.
Put baking soda around the toilet: what it is for
Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.
By placing it around the toilet base, the goal is to keep this area drier. This also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.
To use it, all you need to do is sprinkle a thin layer around the toilet base and let it sit for several hours before removing the product with a broom or cloth and repeating whenever necessary.
Advantages of using baking soda in the bathroom
In addition to absorbing moisture, this ingredient stands out for
- Not leaving strong fragrances
- Being easy to apply
- Being commonly found in homes
- Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.