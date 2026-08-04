The house keys are among the objects used most by everyone in day-to-day life and, for this reason, they can accumulate dirt, grease, dust, and traces of rust .

Occasionally spraying them with white vinegar is a simple home trick to implement as part of maintenance and cleaning processes.

This method is ideal for helping remove accumulated residue and giving them a good appearance without using harsher products.

Spraying keys with white vinegar: what it is for

White vinegar is known for its cleaning and degreasing properties. When applied to keys, it can help remove dirt that builds up in grooves and metal surfaces.

In addition, it is a great cleaner for surface stains and traces of light rust, which can appear over time.

How to apply this trick to keys

The procedure is simple; just spray a small amount of white vinegar on the keys or dampen a cloth with the product.

The advice is to let it sit for a few minutes so the vinegar loosens the dirt. Then, it will only be necessary to clean the surface with a dry cloth or paper towel.

How often should vinegar be sprayed on keys?

The frequency will vary depending on the use of the keys and the conditions they are exposed to. As general maintenance, it is usually done once a month.