Swapping routine for a Pacific island, with free lodging and light workdays dedicated to caring for rescued animals.

This is not a fantasy: it is the real proposal of several animal sanctuaries located on the Big Island of Hawaii, in the United States, which are seeking volunteers from around the world under the model of “work exchange”.

What is the proposal for living for free in Hawaii?

The arrangement is known as work-trade or work exchange: the volunteer contributes a few hours of work per week and, in return, receives free lodging and, in many cases, food and basic services. It is not a paid job, but rather an experience of shared living and cultural exchange.

At one of the animal sanctuaries on the Big Island, a community located on the Hamakua Coast, about 27 kilometers north of the town of Hilo, the expected work commitment is 20 hours per week, plus about 5 additional hours of support for community life (such as morning meetings and meal preparation).

An attractive detail: the work is concentrated into just four days a week, leaving weekends free to explore the island.

Where they are and what life is like on the island

The Big Island of Hawaii offers an exceptional natural setting: active volcanoes, beaches, rainforest, and the chance to snorkel, kayak, and hike. Many of these sanctuaries are nestled in the native ohia forest or along the coast, in quiet areas far from mass tourism.

There are several real shelters that work under this model, including farm animal sanctuaries in towns such as Ninole and Laupahoehoe, as well as wildlife and rescued pig shelters spread across the island. Each one manages its own applications and conditions.

What requirements must interested applicants meet?

Although each sanctuary sets its own rules, there are common conditions and considerations worth keeping in mind: