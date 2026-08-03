Moisture on walls is one of the most common problems in houses and apartments.

Beyond causing dark stains, bad odors, and peeling paint, it also encourages the appearance of mold.

Although there are numerous commercial products, white vinegar undiluted can be an effective alternative for cleaning small affected areas.

White vinegar, an ally for removing moisture from walls

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps eliminate different types of mold present on household surfaces when the affected area is limited.

Unlike some very harsh products, vinegar can penetrate porous materials and act on part of the fungus growth.

However, this method is suitable only for small surfaces. When mold covers a large area or there is a structural moisture problem, professional intervention will be necessary.

How to apply white vinegar to remove mold from the wall

Before starting, it is recommended to wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection, since during cleaning the mold spores can disperse into the air.

Then, follow these steps:

Ventilate the room by opening doors and windows.

Spray undiluted white vinegar directly onto the affected area.

Let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes .

Scrub the surface with a stiff-bristled brush.

Remove the residue with a clean damp cloth.

Dry the wall completely to prevent moisture from building up again.

Once cleaning is finished, it is important to discard the materials used or wash them properly.

Why does moisture and mold appear on walls?

Mold does not appear by chance. There is always a source of moisture that favors its development.

The most common causes are:

Water leaks from outside.

Leaks in hidden pipes.

Rising damp from the foundations.

Condensation caused by showers, cooking, or heating.

Poor ventilation of rooms.

If the cause is not fixed, mold can reappear even after a deep cleaning.

How to prevent moisture from appearing again

The best strategy is to control indoor humidity and act quickly when leaks or condensation appear.

Specialists recommend:

Ventilate the home every day.

Use air extractors in bathrooms and kitchens.

Repair water leaks as soon as possible.

Dry damp surfaces immediately.

Use dehumidifiers when indoor humidity is high.

Paint the walls with anti-mold products once they are completely dry.

Keeping the home’s relative humidity between 30% and 50% significantly reduces the risk of fungus growth.