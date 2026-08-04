When traveling to the United States, the U.S. visa and the passport are two essential documents for almost all tourists, and are on the list of requirements to visit the country.

However, Mexicans who have an alternative document will be able to enter Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California for short periods of time, without needing to present a visa or international ID.

The document that can allow entry without a visa or passport to Texas, California, New Mexico, or Arizona

In general, Form DSP-150, known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is used independently to visit by sea or land the so-called “border zones” for 30 days without a passport or visa. However, authorities say that, when presented together with a passport, it can work exactly like a U.S. visa, enabling travel by any means.

This document is valid for 10 years from the moment it is issued, so it will be essential to verify that it remains valid at the time of travel.

Visiting Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona: which areas allow entry without a visa or passport with this form

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories, provided they are for tourism, unpaid business, and family visits:

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

California : less than 40 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

Who can obtain this form to visit Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona without a visa or passport

To obtain this document, it is essential that the following three requirements be met

Be Mexican and live in Mexico.

Have a valid passport at the time of application

Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return

The process takes place at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.