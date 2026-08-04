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- The document that can allow entry without a visa or passport to Texas, California, New Mexico, or Arizona
- Visiting Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona: which areas allow entry without a visa or passport with this form
- Who can obtain this form to visit Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona without a visa or passport
When traveling to the United States, the U.S. visa and the passport are two essential documents for almost all tourists, and are on the list of requirements to visit the country.
However, Mexicans who have an alternative document will be able to enter Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California for short periods of time, without needing to present a visa or international ID.
The document that can allow entry without a visa or passport to Texas, California, New Mexico, or Arizona
In general, Form DSP-150, known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) is used independently to visit by sea or land the so-called “border zones” for 30 days without a passport or visa. However, authorities say that, when presented together with a passport, it can work exactly like a U.S. visa, enabling travel by any means.
This document is valid for 10 years from the moment it is issued, so it will be essential to verify that it remains valid at the time of travel.
Visiting Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona: which areas allow entry without a visa or passport with this form
When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories, provided they are for tourism, unpaid business, and family visits:
- Texas: less than 40 km from the border
- California: less than 40 km from the border
- New Mexico: within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north
- Arizona: less than 120 km from the border
Who can obtain this form to visit Texas, California, New Mexico, and Arizona without a visa or passport
To obtain this document, it is essential that the following three requirements be met
- Be Mexican and live in Mexico.
- Have a valid passport at the time of application
- Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa
- Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return