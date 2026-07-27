Entering the United States without an American visa is possible for those who manage to obtain an official document recognized by U.S. immigration authorities.

However, this benefit does not apply automatically, but rather to those who meet certain requirements and present the corresponding documentation will be able to access this entry option.

What is Form PPTC-153 and what is it used for?

The PPTC-153 Form is the general passport application for adults in Canada. It must be used by citizens aged 16 or older who want to apply for a new passport in Canada or from the United States when they do not meet the requirements for a simplified renewal.

PPTC-153 does not replace a U.S. visa or grant special permission to enter the United States. It is only a form through which a Canadian passport can be obtained that allows access to the territory without a visitor visa.

Who will be able to travel to the United States without an American visa?

Canadian citizens usually do not need to apply for a tourist or business visa, but they must present the required travel documentation according to the chosen mode of transportation and meet the immigration admission requirements.

Air travel and travel by land or sea

Those traveling by plane from Canada must present a valid Canadian passport, and in some specific programs a NEXUS card can also be used.

For land or sea crossings, citizens may use different documents:

Valid Canadian passport.

NEXUS card.

Enhanced Driver’s License (Enhanced Driver’s License).

FAST card.

How long can they stay in the United States?

Canadian citizens can stay up to six months for each entry. However, the final period is determined by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the time they enter the country.

The condition all Canadians must meet

Although Canadian citizens are normally exempt from a visa, entry is never automatic. All travelers must:

Present a valid travel document accepted for the mode of transportation used.

Demonstrate that they meet the conditions for admission established by immigration authorities.

Compliance with these requirements is essential to be admitted to the country, even when a visa is not required.