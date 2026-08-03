At the time of entering the United States, Canadian citizens do not need a U.S. visa to visit the country for tourism or business. Due to the relations between both nations, they are only required to present a valid Canadian passport, whose application for adults is completed through the PPTC-153 form.

Those who manage to pass the form and process this international ID will be able to travel to the United States without needing to show a U.S. visa in the passport, as long as they meet the admission conditions established by immigration authorities.

PPTC-153 form: what it is and who can pass this application

The PPTC-153 is the form used by Canada to apply for a new adult passport .

Canadian authorities indicate that most applicants only need to complete this form, fill it out on a computer using Adobe Reader 10 or higher, and submit it along with the required documentation, and then pay the fees.

During the process, it is possible to choose whether a five- or ten-year validity is requested.

This identification is used for international travel and is sufficient documentation to enter the United States for tourism or business, if immigration control is approved.

Traveling to the United States without a U.S. visa: which citizens will be allowed to do so

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) indicate that, in general, Canadian citizens may enter the United States without a visa when they make tourism trips or other permitted visits.

The documentation to be presented will also depend on the mode of travel

Traveling by air from Canada to the United States

The presentation of

A valid Canadian passport

Or a NEXUS card when the flight departs from Canada and meets the conditions established by CBP

Traveling from Canada to the United States by land or by sea

In these cases, any of the following documents are accepted

Canadian passport

NEXUS card

FAST/EXPRES card

SENTRI card

As a general rule, visits may be extended up to six months, although final admission will be subject to CBP evaluation at the port of entry.

Key information for all foreigners entering the United States

Authorities emphasize the importance of the traveler being able to demonstrate that they do not intend to establish permanent residence in the United States.

If an officer believes that the person spends more time in the United States than in Canada, they may request proof that they still maintain ties to their country of residence, such as an address or other elements proving that they do not intend to immigrate.