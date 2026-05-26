Dollar General is changing the shopping experience in its more than 20,000 stores forever. The chain is adopting the “treasure hunt” model popularized by Costco and extending it to all of its stores in the United States. CEO Todd Vasos confirmed the new design after positive results in 2025 pilot tests.

The format mirrors Costco’s logic: rotating merchandise, greater exposure to different categories, and more open spaces. Dollar General already tested it in part of its 2025 remodels and recorded a increase in sales compared with traditional projects.

What changes in Dollar General stores?

The stores will have wider aisles and reorganized merchandise so customers can discover products from different categories as they walk through the store. The goal, according to Vasos, is to create an exploratory experience on every visit.

The redesign applies to the chain’s 20,388 stores nationwide. Dollar General also confirmed the addition of fresh fruits and vegetables in 7,000 stores, including:

Lettuce, tomatoes, apples, and bananas

Onions, potatoes, and sweet potatoes

Strawberries, lemons, limes, and mixed salads

How does this change affect shoppers?

Dollar General’s redesign expands the available selection without changing its low-price profile. The addition of fresh products is especially relevant in rural and suburban areas where the chain operates as the nearest store.

The distribution of products will change regularly, so customers will find a different store on every visit. The rollout of the new format is underway during 2026.