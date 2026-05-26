In a county in the United States there are several state rules that regulate the correct ways to travel with a vehicle, whether it has two or four axles. In the Revised Code of Washington (RCW), Title 36, which deals with motor vehicles, can be found.

The rules range from the use of electronic devices, considerations for reckless driving, and other important definitions for traveling on Washington’s streets. One of the most striking is Rule 612 of Chapter 46.61, which regulates the correct position for riding a motorcycle.

The government will punish one by one all those who ride a motorcycle like this: What does the law in Washington say?

The RCW rule 46.61.612 says: “No person may ride a motorcycle with both feet placed on the same side of it.” Therefore, this type of behavior is punishable.

This means that those who ride this vehicle with both feet on one side could be penalized with fines or sanctions. This offense is classified as a civil, non-criminal traffic violation.

Official measure: the penalties for not respecting this state rule

Since the offense is classified as civil and not criminal, it is usually penalized with base fines starting at 48 dollars established in the Washington Courts Monetary Penalty Schedule. However, in some jurisdictions these base penalties can be up to 125 dollars.

If the violation is present and causes an accident, the penalty increases to a final base amount of 73 dollars. There are also exceptions: the restrictions are temporarily suspended for parades or authorized public demonstrations on streets closed to traffic.