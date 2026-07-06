A new week of storms, heavy rain, and severe weather will take place across much of the United States. Weather forecasts indicate that millions of people could be affected by wind gusts up to 90 mph, hail, flash flooding, and thunderstorms from the Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic coast.

It is therefore advised that travel, outdoor activities, and even commuting could be affected by the bad weather.

Which areas are under alert until Tuesday this week

According to experts from AccuWeather, there is expected to be a risk of severe storms in about twelve states, from Texas to Wisconsin.

Among the cities that could be affected are:

Dallas

Denver

Minneapolis

The main risks include:

Damaging wind gusts

Large hail

Torrential rain

Localized flooding

In turn, it is also indicated that through Tuesday the daily risk of storms in parts of the southern Mid-Atlantic and different tourist destinations in the Southeast also persists.

What is expected for Wednesday and Thursday this week

The weather forecasts indicate that during Wednesday, the storms will follow a similar pattern over the Great Plains and the Midwest, with new storms capable of producing

Strong winds

Hail

Heavy rain

Flash flooding

Rain is also expected to persist until the end of the week. However, the advice is to always stay tuned to weather updates in case there is any major change.