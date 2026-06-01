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The world of navigation is preparing one of the most ambitious projects ever imagined. It is a gigantic floating city in the shape of a sea turtle that promises to break every known record in size, capacity, and technology.
The project was named Pangeos and is already considered one of the most impressive naval engineering proposals in history. The structure would have capacity for up to 60,000 people, and would include shopping centers, hotels, luxury villas, pools, and even its own ports for vessels and aircraft.
The world’s largest cruise ship in the shape of a sea turtle
Unlike traditional cruise ships, Pangeos was designed with a gigantic silhouette inspired by a sea turtle. The project was developed by the Italian studio Lazzarini Design Studio and aims to create a kind of self-sufficient floating city capable of traveling to different parts of the world.
The dimensions will be gigantic
The projected dimensions are absolutely colossal:
- Approximately 550 meters long
- Up to 610 meters wide in some sections
- Capacity for about 60,000 people between passengers and residents
If it is ever built, it would be the largest floating structure ever created.
Shopping centers, pools, and an entire city on the water
The design includes a huge variety of facilities:
- Shopping centers
- Pools and recreational areas
- Luxury hotels
- Gardens and parks
- Apartments and private villas
- Exclusive clubs
- Internal port for vessels
The goal is for it to function practically as a permanent floating city.
It will have ports for ships and aircraft
One of the most striking aspects is that Pangeos would include:
- Spaces for private yachts
- Helipads
- Areas for light aircraft
- Its own logistics infrastructure
The designers want it to be able to operate independently for long periods.
One of the largest engineering works ever planned
The construction represents an unprecedented challenge. According to its developers:
- A special shipyard would need to be created that does not exist today
- Huge maritime areas would have to be dredged
- The investment would exceed USD 8 billion