The world of navigation is preparing one of the most ambitious projects ever imagined. It is a gigantic floating city in the shape of a sea turtle that promises to break every known record in size, capacity, and technology.

The project was named Pangeos and is already considered one of the most impressive naval engineering proposals in history. The structure would have capacity for up to 60,000 people, and would include shopping centers, hotels, luxury villas, pools, and even its own ports for vessels and aircraft.

The world’s largest cruise ship in the shape of a sea turtle

Unlike traditional cruise ships, Pangeos was designed with a gigantic silhouette inspired by a sea turtle. The project was developed by the Italian studio Lazzarini Design Studio and aims to create a kind of self-sufficient floating city capable of traveling to different parts of the world.

The dimensions will be gigantic

The projected dimensions are absolutely colossal:

Approximately 550 meters long

Up to 610 meters wide in some sections

Capacity for about 60,000 people between passengers and residents

If it is ever built, it would be the largest floating structure ever created.

Shopping centers, pools, and an entire city on the water

The design includes a huge variety of facilities:

Shopping centers

Pools and recreational areas

Luxury hotels

Gardens and parks

Apartments and private villas

Exclusive clubs

Internal port for vessels

The goal is for it to function practically as a permanent floating city.

It will have ports for ships and aircraft

One of the most striking aspects is that Pangeos would include:

Spaces for private yachts

Helipads

Areas for light aircraft

Its own logistics infrastructure

The designers want it to be able to operate independently for long periods.

One of the largest engineering works ever planned

The construction represents an unprecedented challenge. According to its developers: