The United States has confirmed that certain foreigners can enter legally and automatically without the need for a visa and, in certain circumstances, without a conventional passport, as long as they present specific documentation recognized by border authorities.

No visa or passport: comprehensive list of documents allowed to enter the United States

Canadian citizens benefit from a special regime to enter the United States. Unlike other foreigners, they do not require a tourist or business visa for short stays and, when crossing by land or sea, they may present documents other than a passport.

Below is the full list:

Enhanced driver’s license

Enhanced identification card

NEXUS card

FAST/EXPRESS card

SENTRI enrollment card

These documents meet the requirements established by the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) and facilitate access without additional procedures.

To whom does this exception not apply?

This benefit does not apply to: