Aluminum foil is one of the most versatile products in any kitchen. It is used for baking in the oven, preserving food in the refrigerator, protecting snacks or even preventing dishes from sticking to trays. Its heat resistance and practicality make it a daily essential.

However, there is one question that still causes confusion: which side of aluminum foil should be in contact with food, the shiny or the matte? The answer may surprise more than a few people.

Why aluminum foil has two different sides

The difference between both surfaces has nothing to do with preservation or food safety, but with the manufacturing process. During production, the aluminum is pressed in two layers to prevent it from breaking. One of them comes into contact with the rollers and gets that shiny finish, while the other retains a matte tone.

In other words, there is no functional difference between the two sides: both protect and preserve food in the same way.

The myth of the shiny side

For years it was believed that the shiny side should face inward when wrapping food to better retain heat, while the matte side should face outward. However, experts clarify that this has absolutely no influence on the foil’s effectiveness when it comes to preserving or cooking.

Even so, if the goal is to reflect heat during oven cooking, it may be useful to place the shiny side inward, since it reflects a little more thermal radiation and helps ensure more even cooking.