Those planning to board a flight within the United States in June, but who do not have a Real ID credential or another acceptable document, may choose to undergo TSA’s new alternative identity screening.

Identifying oneself under the measures established by the federal Real ID Act is a mandatory and essential step to be able to travel within the country. Otherwise, the authorities will not allow boarding the aircraft.

Who will not need to present a passport, ID, or credentials to fly in June in the United States

The passport and driver’s license are valid credentials for national identification, but when they are not available, or none of those included in the official list of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), TSA ConfirmID can be used.

“TSA ConfirmID is a modernized process for travelers who cannot present the acceptable documentation required for their identity to be verified at TSA screening ,” authorities state.

If this mechanism is chosen, 45 dollars must be paid and then the paper or receipt showing that the process was completed must be shown to the authorities.

In general, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes.

How to pay for this screening to fly without showing a passport, ID, or credentials in the United States

If you choose this type of verification, it will be necessary

Go to the Pay.gov website

Enter the traveler’s legal name

Travel start date (although the payment is only valid 10 days after the entered date)

A valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo, or PayPal