In recent months, a household tip has begun to spread through social media and cleaning groups: covering the broom with aluminum foil to optimize sweeping.

Despite its apparent strangeness, thousands of users maintain that this resource completely transforms the way floors are cleaned, especially in cases where fine dirt seems stubborn.

Far from being a mere trend, the explanation lies in a physical property often overlooked, which turns aluminum into an unexpected ally for keeping the home in excellent condition.

What is aluminum foil used for on a broom?

No matter how often you clean, tiny particles persist that stick to the floor or hide in the grout. The feeling that “the floor is not completely clean” is common on surfaces such as tile, laminate, or vinyl. It is in this context that aluminum stands out.

The trick is effective because of its ability to alter static electricity. By covering the base or bristles of the broom:

It attracts fine dust that typically gets dispersed while sweeping.

It prevents hair and lint from getting trapped, which is crucial in homes with pets.

It minimizes floor static , preventing dirt from reappearing seconds later.

It extends the broom’s lifespan by protecting it from wear.

The result is a considerably more efficient sweep, with fewer passes and without the need to lift dust using additional products.

How to implement the method in a few steps

To take advantage of this trick, no special preparation is required. You only need a sheet of aluminum foil and a regular broom:

Cut a rectangle of aluminum foil large enough to cover the area you want to protect. Wrap the broom, either the bristles or the rigid part of it. Press firmly to ensure the foil is snug and does not move during sweeping. Use the broom as usual.

Within seconds, you will notice that fine dust accumulates more easily and that sweeping requires significantly less effort.

How often should the foil be replaced

To preserve the desired effect, cleaning experts suggest replacing the foil every few days or when it is found to be excessively wrinkled, dirty, or damaged. Its durability varies depending on the type of floor and how often it is used.