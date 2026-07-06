Indoor humidity is one of the most common issues in homes in humid climates or with poor ventilation. In addition to making walls and windows look worse, it can worsen allergies, respiratory irritations, and asthma attacks.

For that reason, more and more people are looking for quick, inexpensive solutions that do not require construction work.

Among the tricks that go viral on social networks and DIY blogs, one drew attention for its simplicity: the spoon method on the window.

What does the spoon trick involve?

The procedure is basic and does not require any special product. You only need:

A metal spoon (better if it is stainless steel).

Place it on the window frame.

Leave the handle facing inward and the concave part facing outward.

With that position, the spoon creates a cold point that attracts water vapor before it accumulates on the glass, which reduces condensation and prevents water from running down to the sill.

Why does this method work?

The principle behind the trick is physical. When the warm, humid air in the home touches a cold pane of glass, the vapor turns into drops.

The spoon, having greater thermal conductivity than glass, cools faster and turns that area into the preferred place for the vapor to condense.

The result: the water gathers on the spoon and falls outward, which keeps the glass drier and reduces the appearance of mold.

How does this method help prevent bigger problems?

Condensation is the gateway to fungi, black stains, and strong odors. When it builds up on windows, it also damages frames, paint, and wood. Reducing those daily drops improves:

The frame’s useful life.

The entry of natural light.

The air breathed by those who live in the house.

And although the spoon does not replace a dehumidifier, it does work as a useful aid on very humid days.

Other home methods that also help

The spoon trick is quick, but it is worth pairing it with other measures to achieve a healthier environment. These are the most effective:

Ventilate every day

Opening windows for at least 10 minutes allows the air to be refreshed and excess vapor to escape, especially after showering or cooking.

Use dehumidifiers

Electric models extract water from the air and keep levels between 40% and 60%, which is the recommended range.

Choose plants that absorb moisture

Fern, pothos, ivy, and bamboo help clean the air and reduce the feeling of being shut in.

Place natural products

Coarse salt, rice, charcoal, and baking soda work as inexpensive absorbents in bathrooms, closets, and kitchens.

Fix leaks

If the humidity comes from a broken wall, a damaged pipe, or a leak, it is essential to solve the cause to avoid structural damage.