The American passport is a fundamental document for citizens and naturalized foreigners who plan to travel abroad. This international identification is considered a mandatory presentation document for these trips and, for it to be considered acceptable, it must be valid and in excellent physical condition.

In this regard, the State Department states on its official website for all people who must renew their passport which are the cases in which the document is already not eligible for renewal, one of them related to the date on which it was originally processed.

According to the details, the passport book can only be renewed in the traditional way within 15 years of its issuance.

For this reason, as of July 1, 2026, all people who processed their American international identification before July 1, 2011 will be completely prohibited from renewing their passport .

If they have an older copy, it will be necessary to complete the process from scratch, as if it were being done for the first time.

Which passports can still be renewed but are no longer valid for travel

The adult American passport has a maximum validity of 10 years. In this regard, those processed before July 1, 2016 lost their validity for international travel, although they may be renewed if they do not exceed the 15-year rule.

Passports for minors under 16 years old are valid for 5 years and are not, under any circumstances, eligible for renewal, so all these copies processed before July 1, 2021 will have to be processed again.

How to apply from scratch for an adult American passport

The State Department specifies that, in these cases, the steps to follow are

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the ID Attach a passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both a passport book and passport card are processed)

All documentation must be submitted to an authorized passport center.