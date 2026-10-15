In addition to his football career, Lionel Messi has a business in the hotel sector.

The Argentine footballer is the owner of MiM Hotels, a chain made up of six properties located in different tourist destinations in Spain and Andorra.

During 2025, the chain joined The Meliá Collection, the exclusive hotel brand of Meliá Hotels International. The six properties became part of the hotel group under a lease arrangement, while Lionel Messi remains the owner .

Where are Lionel Messi’s six hotels?

The MiM Hotels properties are spread across beach destinations, mountains and tourist cities. The chain has five hotels in Spain and one in Andorra:

MiM Sitges: located in Sitges, in the province of Barcelona. MiM Ibiza: located in Ibiza, in the Balearic Islands. MiM Mallorca: located in S’Illot, in Mallorca. MiM Baqueira: located in Baqueira, in the Catalan Pyrenees. MiM Sotogrande: located in Sotogrande, in the province of Cádiz. MiM Andorra: located in Escaldes-Engordany, in Andorra.

Altogether, the six MiM Hotels properties add up to 444 rooms. The Baqueira hotel is the largest, with 137 rooms, followed by MiM Mallorca, with 98, and MiM Sitges, with 77. Meanwhile, MiM Ibiza has 53 rooms, MiM Sotogrande has 45, and MiM Andorra has 34.

The six MiM Hotels properties are part of The Meliá Collection under a lease arrangement. In this way, the hotels become part of Meliá Hotels International’s luxury offering, while Messi retains his status as owner.

Throughout his career, the Argentine footballer also built significant wealth off the pitch. According to an estimate published by Forbes in 2026, his fortune reaches US$1.1 billion, thanks to his sports income, advertising contracts, and investments in different sectors, including real estate and hotels.