The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is responsible in the United States for protecting consumers against “unreasonable risk of injuries” related to the use of products sold in the country.

In this regard, through its official website, it announced the recall of riding lawn mowers due to the risk of fire.

The official statement explains that these machines were sold by Ace, TSC, Bomgaars, and other U.S. stores from November 2022 to July 2026, and instructions were provided for consumers who bought them.

Which lawn mowers are being recalled

The recall affects approximately 42,860 push lawn mower units of the Pilot and Premier models from DR Power Equipment. In addition, 340 units were sold in Canada.

The recalled units were specified in this CPSC table:

Product description

The agency says the recalled lawn mowers are orange and black, with the DR Power logo. Each one says “Premier” or “Pro” as applicable, and the model number can be found on the label located on the side of the chassis.

Where they were sold

The mowers were sold for between 380 and 550 dollars at

Ace

TSC

Bomgaars

Home stores

Hardware stores

Electrical equipment stores

Online at drpower.com

Why were these lawn mowers recalled

“ Grass and debris can accumulate in the mowers and catch fire, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burns ,” warns CPSC.

In this regard, it is indicated that the company received 19 reports of fire incidents, two of them reporting minor injuries such as blisters.

What buyers of the recalled lawn mowers should do?

The instruction for consumers is to stop using them as soon as possible and contact the company (recall@drpower.com) so that a free kit can be provided to repair the equipment. If there are any questions about how to use it, a free installation can also be scheduled.