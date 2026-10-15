In the United States, traffic signs not only indicate speed limits, crossings, or prohibitions: some also warn about technological devices used to monitor roads.

One of them is the R10-19P sign, a rectangular white sign with a black border that shows the image of a front-facing camera, a symbol that can raise doubts among drivers.

The sign is part of the devices covered in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), the federal guide that sets criteria for signs, traffic lights, and other traffic control elements in the United States.

What the black-and-white traffic sign with a camera and flash activated means

The R10-19P sign is a warning about the use of cameras for traffic enforcement. Its pictogram represents a front-facing camera and makes it possible to visually identify that there is a surveillance or enforcement device related to vehicle traffic.

What the cameras monitor

The cameras can be part of traffic enforcement programs and help authorities document certain behaviors on the road:

Speeding : some systems record vehicles that exceed the established limit.

Running red lights : certain cameras document vehicles passing when the red light is on.

Other authorized checks: some jurisdictions use surveillance technologies for specific purposes, according to their regulations.

What to do if you find a camera sign

The most important thing is to maintain safe driving and obey road rules. If the sign appears alongside a speed limit, a traffic light, or an additional warning, the driver should pay attention to the set of instructions and not interpret the pictogram in isolation.

It is also worth remembering that enforcement rules can change depending on the place. Before driving in a city or state you do not know, it is advisable to consult the official information from local traffic authorities.