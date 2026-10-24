A developer bought a Bel Air lot for about $3 million in 2017 and spent nine years building a brutalist mansion.

Most luxury modern homes in Los Angeles are built with elegant finishes that hide their structure with refined materials. This one does the opposite and excels at it. A new mansion in Bel Air has hit the market for $36.5 million, and its main feature is that it was built on about 4,500 tons of reinforced concrete as the main material.

The main interest in this story comes from the starting point. Developer Tim McElwee bought the hillside lot on Linda Flora Drive, in Upper Bel-Air, in 2017, for $3.1 million, according to Mansion Global, and set out to build something different. “I’m not interested in doing the same thing everyone else is doing—that’s not exciting to me,” he said.

The nine-year project that flipped a $3 million property into a $36 million house

The home was designed by architect Jeffrey Eyster and completed in 2026. Its style draws on brutalism, an architectural movement known for exposed concrete, bold geometric shapes, and a visible structure. “It’s like a marriage of elegance and structure,” McElwee said.

The brutalist house’s main characteristics

The 10,946-square-foot home sits on a 0.59-acre lot and spreads over three floors. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open the living spaces onto terraces with views of west Los Angeles and the Bel Air hills.

It has two pools: an infinity pool on the second-floor terrace, in direct view from the living room, and a 75-foot oval pool on the lower level.

The entire third floor is dedicated to the main suite, a 1600-square-foot space with views of the ocean and downtown Los Angeles, plus a soaking tub.

The home also includes a theater, a gym, a sauna, a steam shower, a spa, and a hidden chef’s kitchen with commercial-grade appliances.

The brutalist California mansion's main characteristics. TheMLS

How much could the house sell for?

The property is listed with Aaron Kirman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency. “This is a liveable piece of art,” Kirman said.

The $36.5 million figure is the asking price, so the final sale price could be different.