A shooting in Washington, D.C., left one person dead and four others injured Thursday, Nov. 12, after a man opened fire at a gym in the Logan Circle neighborhood. The suspect also died after shooting himself in a nearby apartment, where he had barricaded himself as police arrived.

The attack began around 8 a.m. at VIDA Fitness, about 1.6 kilometers from the White House. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other four survivors were taken for medical treatment.

According to Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, one of the injured remains in critical condition. The other three suffered injuries that, at least initially, are not life-threatening.

Where did the Washington shooting happen, and what happened to the suspect?

The gunfire was reported at VIDA Fitness and in the surrounding area, near 15th and P streets in Logan Circle, northwest Washington.

After opening fire, the suspected attacker went to a nearby apartment building and barricaded himself in a seventh-floor unit. According to initial police reports, he also fired at officers through the apartment door.

Authorities tried to reach the man for about an hour in an effort to get him to surrender. However, officers heard a gunshot and, when they entered the apartment, found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted wound.

The investigation is still trying to determine the motive for the attack. One of the first theories is a possible dispute between the man and the building’s homeowners association.

What did authorities say about the Logan Circle shooting?

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed concern over the incident and lamented the death of one person.

“We are devastated. This morning, one person lost their life in our city because of a senseless act of gun violence”, she said.

Police, meanwhile, had issued an alert about an active shooter shortly after 8 a.m. Officials asked residents to avoid the area while the operation was underway.

Dozens of patrol cars, special units and emergency vehicles responded to the scene. Federal agents and tactical teams also took part in bringing the situation under control.

As a precaution, nearby schools kept students and staff inside the buildings. In addition, residents were told to shelter in place, lock their doors and stay away from windows.

How many mass shootings were recorded in the United States in 2026?

The Washington attack brings renewed focus to gun violence in the United States. According to Gun Violence Archive, there had been 408 mass shootings in the country so far in 2026 at the time of the report.

The organization defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, not including the attacker. The tally includes incidents in which the victims are not part of the same family.

Source: EFE.