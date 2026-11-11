Emma Stone restored a 1940s mansion in Texas, then sold it for $23.5 million without ever moving in: why she changed her plans.

In 2021, Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, bought a historic mansion in Austin, Texas, with a clear plan. They wanted to leave the fast pace of New York and raise their family there. Four years later, they sold it without ever spending time living in it.

The brick home dates back to the 1940s and sits on a 1.24-acre lot in Tarrytown, one of Austin’s oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods, on a street shaded by oak trees.

The full renovation Emma Stone made to the mansion

The couple bought it in an off-market deal. Because Texas does not require sale prices to be made public, the amount they paid was never revealed.

The result includes herringbone oak and brick floors, leaded-glass windows, marble fireplaces, and arched doorways. The kitchen features pink floral tiles and a dark wood-and-marble island.

The home has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a wood-paneled library, a solarium, a playroom, and a screening room with its own bar. Outside, there is a pool, a “fairy garden,” and a cutting garden.

Why they never moved

Despite all that work, the couple changed course. In May 2025, they put the home on the market. Their agent, Eric Moreland, told The Wall Street Journal that they had decided it made more sense to keep living in New York because their work required them to be in the city so often.

The mansion was first listed for $26.5 million and later dropped to $23.5 million, making it one of the most expensive homes for sale in Austin. A deal in August fell through, but the home finally sold in late 2025. The final price was not disclosed.

Emma Stone bought a Texas mansion and sold it without ever living there: why she changed her plans. Twist Tours

A long history with real estate

Stone has bought and sold several homes. In 2024, she sold a Los Angeles house for more than $4 million, nearly double the $2.3 million she paid in 2019. Earlier, she sold a Malibu home for about $4.4 million.

Not every deal went her way: in 2021, she sold a West Village condo in New York for $2.25 million, less than the $2.4 million she paid in 2016.