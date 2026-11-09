Kylie Jenner sold the mansion she bought at 19 for $15.3 million, $5 million less than she asked.

Kylie Jenner has said goodbye to the home where she spent most of her twenties. The reality star sold her longtime mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $15.3 million, according to property records. The sale closed on September 11.

The final price was about $5 million less than the $20.25 million she originally asked when she put the home on the market in March.

Jenner bought the property in late 2016 for $12.05 million, when she was just 19 years old. It was one of three homes she bought in Hidden Hills over 18 months. At 17, she had paid $2.7 million for her first house there and later bought another for $6 million, but she sold both within about a year.

The mansion was the only one she kept, and it became her main home and the place where she raised her children, Stormi and Aire. She sold it for about $3.25 million more than she paid, before taxes, fees, and renovation costs.

Kylie Jenner sold the mansion she bought at 19 for $15.3 million, $5 million less than she asked. Instagram - (@tommybubonic)

Two price cuts before the final sale

The road to the sale was not easy. One month after listing it, Jenner cut the price by $2.3 million to $17.99 million. The home went under contract in early September and finally sold for about $2.7 million less than that reduced price.

Hidden Hills isn’t the only property Jenner has put on the market. In December 2025, she listed her concrete mansion in Holmby Hills, which she bought in 2020 for $36.5 million, for $48 million. She later cut the price to $38.5 million, according to The Real Deal.

Inside the for-sale mansion

The house covers more than 13,000 square feet on a private 1.4-acre lot. It has eight bedrooms, a private theater, a game room with a bar, a gym, a massage room, and an office with a fireplace.

Outside, there is a pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit lounge, and a six-car garage. It also includes a guest suite with its own entrance and kitchenette.

Kylie Jenner sold the mansion she bought at 19 for $15.3 million, $5 million less than she asked. Instagram - (@tommybubonic)

Kylie Jenner’s new “dream home”

Jenner isn’t leaving Hidden Hills, though. In 2020, she bought a five-acre lot there for $15 million, where she is building what she calls her “dream Italian home.” According to planning documents, it will have about 18,000 square feet, a 12-car garage, a guesthouse, and a sports court.

“I feel like I’ve been working on this for so long, and I’m just ready for it to be done and to move in,” she said in a YouTube video in her own channel uploaded in September.