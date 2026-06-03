In the United States, the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has certain requirements that allow drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, which are valid for up to four years and expire on your birthday.

If the requirements set by the state DMV are not met, the license cannot be renewed and you will be disqualified from driving within the state of Illinois or anywhere else.

To renew the driver’s license in Illinois, the following requirements must be met:

Present a valid identification

Pass the vision screening test mandatory for all drivers who want to renew

If you have convictions for traffic violations, you will have to take the written exam every 8 years.

Present the vehicle’s liability insurance if the driving test is taken again.

In the case of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), proof of legal presence in the United States is also required.

What are the minimum standards for passing the vision test?

For the visual exam report to be approved, the values must fall within the following parameters:

20/40 or better: you usually obtain an unrestricted license.

Between 20/40 and 20/70: you usually obtain a restricted license to drive only during the day

If the use of glasses is required, the conditions may also specify this as mandatory for driving.

If it is not approved, the office may require an authorized specialist to submit a report on the matter. The professional will indicate whether the person meets the visual requirements for driving.

Can the procedure be completed online?

Yes, but not all drivers have this option available. Those who need to take a written or practical exam, must submit a medical or vision report, or want to switch to a REAL ID-compliant license, will have to complete the process 100% online.