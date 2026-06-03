Walmart collects data from millions of customers through multiple methods: purchase history, browsing behavior, typing patterns, and even biometric information. The chain officially warned that it tracks people who use Walmart Marketplace —the platform where third parties sell on Walmart.com— but the tracking also operates inside its physical stores.

The scale is massive: the company processes about 200 billion rows of transactional information every few weeks, according to data from research firm Forrester. That data is cross-referenced with external variables such as weather reports, social media trends, fuel prices, and local events to build detailed consumer profiles.

What data does Walmart track and how does it do it?

Walmart’s official privacy policy details an extensive list of information the chain may collect from its customers. It ranges from basic data such as name, address, and phone number to financial information, purchase history, device geolocation, and typing patterns to distinguish humans from bots.

The document also includes biometric data —fingerprint, facial geometry, iris and palm scans— as well as criminal records, detailed demographic information (household income, number of children, vehicles owned) and the content of conversations with the company’s chatbot.

Categories of data Walmart says it collects:

Personal identifiers: name, address, email, identity documents

Online activity: browsing, searches, typing patterns, interactions with ads

Commercial information: purchase history, returns, reviews, vehicle data if using the Auto Care Center

Financial data: credit and debit card numbers, bank accounts

Biometrics: fingerprint, facial geometry, iris, palm of the hand

Geolocation: device location, which can be precise if the user gives consent

Sensory information: photographs, audio and video recordings

Background checks: criminal background checks

Inferences: preferences, buying behavior, abilities, and inferred intelligence

Who is safe and what does Walmart do with that information?

The only customers who escape tracking are those who pay in cash in a physical store, do not have the app installed, do not connect to the store’s Wi-Fi, and do not have a Walmart.com account. Any other digital touchpoint enables tracking.

The data collected is used mainly for advertising purposes. In 2024, Walmart Connect signed a deal with Disney to cross-reference customer information with Disney+ and Hulu, allowing advertisers to show personalized ads to shoppers while they consume streaming content. The initiative covers the 145 million people who shop at Walmart every week.

How can exposure be reduced?