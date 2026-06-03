Millions of workers, students, and families in the United States will have a new official break in June thanks to one of the most important federal holidays in the national calendar.

The date will cause the closure of numerous public offices, banks, and government agencies, in addition to generating intense tourist activity across the country.

The Government decreed a holiday for this Friday nationwide

This is Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, which in 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, and will give rise to a new three-day-long weekend.

The date commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas to officially inform the last African American enslaved people that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

A new long weekend arrives in June

The federal calendar states that Juneteenth will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2026. This will create a long weekend made up of:

Friday, June 19 (federal holiday)

Saturday, June 20

Sunday, June 21

Which services will be affected

Since it is a federal holiday, the following will be closed:

Government offices

Federal courts

Banks

Federal post offices

Various public agencies

Some schools, universities, and private companies could also change their operating hours.

When it became a federal holiday

Although the celebration has existed for more than a century, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then:

All federal agencies officially observe it

Public employees get the day off

Events and celebrations are held across the country

It is the most recent federal holiday added to the national calendar of the United States.