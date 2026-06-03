En esta noticia
Millions of workers, students, and families in the United States will have a new official break in June thanks to one of the most important federal holidays in the national calendar.
The date will cause the closure of numerous public offices, banks, and government agencies, in addition to generating intense tourist activity across the country.
The Government decreed a holiday for this Friday nationwide
This is Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, which in 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, and will give rise to a new three-day-long weekend.
The date commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas to officially inform the last African American enslaved people that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
A new long weekend arrives in June
The federal calendar states that Juneteenth will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2026. This will create a long weekend made up of:
- Friday, June 19 (federal holiday)
- Saturday, June 20
- Sunday, June 21
Which services will be affected
Since it is a federal holiday, the following will be closed:
- Government offices
- Federal courts
- Banks
- Federal post offices
- Various public agencies
Some schools, universities, and private companies could also change their operating hours.
When it became a federal holiday
Although the celebration has existed for more than a century, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then:
- All federal agencies officially observe it
- Public employees get the day off
- Events and celebrations are held across the country