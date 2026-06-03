The Subway and the bus are the most used means of transportation in New York. In the first case, security and surveillance systems are already in place to make sure passengers do not avoid paying the fare. In the second, a system had been implemented that will soon change.

Using as a reference payment verification systems used in Europe, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin implementing a new method to prevent fare evasion on buses in New York.

The MTA will inspect every bus one by one: What will change now in New York?

The MTA will begin implementing a new fare control system that is inspired by the one used in European models. From now on, inspectors will be able to board and carry out checks while the bus continues its route.

The goal is to verify that passengers have paid the fare correctly. Checks will be random. In addition, electronic issuance of penalties will also be implemented to speed up the process.

It will impose financial penalties on anyone who has not paid the correct fare: How much will the fines be?

The MTA will fine those who do not pay the proper fare, following this scheme:

First offense: warning without a fine.

Second offense within four years: fine of US$100.

Third offense or subsequent repeat offenses: fine of US$150 or an additional citation, depending on the case

Why is this measure being taken?

The local bus in New York has an average cost of 3 dollars, while express routes cost 7.25 dollars. The MTA’s measure comes in a context in which many passengers were looking to evade payment.

This generated major financial losses for New York’s transportation system, and the new measure aims to recover funds to maintain the quality and frequency of the service.