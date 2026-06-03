While Europe’s major clubs usually concentrate the most ambitious football projects, a Spanish lower-division team surprised everyone by announcing one of the most important sports investments in recent years.

The club plans to build a state-of-the-art stadium that promises to completely transform the region’s sports infrastructure.

A lower-division team will build the mega stadium most modern

This is Marbella FC, which is driving the construction of a new sports complex valued at more than 115 million euros and destined to become one of Spain’s most modern venues.

The Spanish team, which plays in the third tier of its country, seeks to move beyond its current infrastructure to make way for a completely new stadium, designed to international standards. The project includes:

A state-of-the-art stadium

Commercial and entertainment areas

Dining spaces

Advanced technological infrastructure

Year-round event services

They will invest more than 115 million euros and it will be the new architectural jewel of sport

The financial scale of the project surprised the sports world. The planned investment exceeds 115 million euros, a figure rarely seen even among many clubs in higher divisions.

The first designs show a modern venue with: