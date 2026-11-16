A 12-year-old girl, Mia Shay St Hilaire, died after drinking a Twix milkshake at the Pop Inn Cafe in London in August 2023. The girl was allergic to tree nuts and suffered a severe reaction after consuming part of the drink.

More than three years later, a coroner’s inquest in south London found that the drink had been contaminated with traces of hazelnut from another milkshake made earlier in the same blender, which had not been washed, according to findings released on Oct. 8, 2026.

What happened after the girl drank the milkshake?

Mia had gone to the Pop Inn Cafe, on Southwark Park Road in Bermondsey, in southeast London, with her aunt and her sister.

The girl ordered a Twix milkshake, but the drink contained traces of hazelnut from an earlier preparation. After drinking it, she suffered a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, and collapsed at her aunt’s home.

She was taken to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she received emergency treatment and was admitted to intensive care. However, she died from the allergic reaction.

The sequence of events was reported by the BBC on Oct. 8, 2026, after the coroner’s inquest into her death was completed.

Why was the blender key to finding the cause of death?

The investigation found that the problem was cross-contamination during the drink’s preparation. Before making Mia’s milkshake, the employee had used the same blender to make a Kinder Bueno milkshake, which contains hazelnuts . The container was not properly washed and still had traces of the nut.

Security cameras at the cafe showed that the operator, Baris Yucel, did not clean the blender before making the girl’s order.

Assistant coroner Briony Ballard concluded that Mia had consumed a drink contaminated with traces of hazelnut and then developed rapidly progressing anaphylaxis.

This reaction occurs when the immune system responds severely to an allergen and can be life-threatening without immediate medical care.

What punishment did the cafe manager receive?

The case also had legal consequences. On Jan. 24, 2025, Baris Yucel pleaded guilty to six food safety violations.

According to the Southwark Council, the violations included:

Failing to provide allergen information in a way that was clearly visible to consumers

Failing to control allergen contamination during the preparation of food and drinks

Serving a product that contained an allergenic ingredient that should not have been present.

For those violations, he was fined 18,000 pounds and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. The council’s investigation also found shortcomings in the establishment’s food safety procedures.

Mia’s family calls for changes to cafe safety checks

After the coroner’s findings were made public, the girl’s parents, Adrian St Hilaire and Chanel Spence, called for changes to restaurant and cafe safety checks.

They want a specific, visible rating that shows how businesses handle food allergies and what measures they take to prevent cross-contamination .

They said traditional restaurant hygiene ratings do not show whether a business has proper protocols to protect people with allergies.

The family hopes the case will improve prevention and keep others from going through a similar ordeal.