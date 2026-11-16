Diluted vinegar in water can be used to clean window glass and some surfaces around the home.

The Utah State University guide recommends a simple recipe that lets people use this product for household cleaning tasks.

The mixture calls for combining one cup of vinegar with five cups of water.

What is diluted vinegar spray on windows good for?

According to the Utah State University guide, this mixture can be used to clean window glass. The vinegar is part of a cleaning solution that can also be applied to some surfaces in the home.

To make it, mix one cup of vinegar with five cups of water . Once it’s ready, it can be poured into a spray bottle for easier use on glass. The guide recommends this ratio, so it’s important to stick to the amounts given.

How do you apply the vinegar-and-water mixture?

To use this mixture on windows, follow these steps:

Prepare the solution: mix one cup of vinegar with five cups of water. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle: this lets you spread the liquid over the glass. Apply to the surface: spray the solution on the glass you want to clean.