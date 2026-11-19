Normand Tousignant became a grandfather for the first time at 92 years and 24 days old, when his granddaughter Madison was born in September 2022. The birth also made him the subject of a world record. Guinness recognized him as the oldest man to become a grandfather for the first time.

The certificate arrived as a surprise during his 96th birthday celebration in August 2026. His family had submitted the application without telling him the result. The organization published his story on Oct. 20 that year.

He Became a Father Shortly Before Turning 60

Normand and his wife, Mary Louise, had their daughter Kerry in 1990 while they were living in Annandale, Virginia. Soon after the birth, he turned 60 and she turned 40.

A clinical psychologist by profession, Tousignant was already retired when his daughter started kindergarten. That allowed him to take part in school activities and join her on various outings. Kerry recalled that, at times, he was the only male parent helping out in her class.

Decades later, Kerry and her husband announced the pregnancy with a photo album. The final image showed a baby garment, hinting at the arrival of a new family member.

Madison’s Birth and the Record Surprise

Madison was born on Sept. 22, 2022. Normand was then 92 years and 24 days old, the age at which Guinness recognized him as the world’s oldest first-time grandfather.

The possibility of applying for the recognition came up when a relative shared news about the previous titleholder. Although they initially hesitated because Normand is private, they eventually submitted his details. The confirmation came before his 96th birthday.

During the celebration, he opened the certificate box alongside Madison. According to the story published by Guinness, his daughter described his bond with the girl as an experience that reinvigorated his life.

To spend more time with their daughter, Normand and Mary Louise moved from Virginia to Charlotte, North Carolina. They now live near their daughter and granddaughter, who visits her grandparents and plays with them.