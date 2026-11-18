Board a plane and get off nearly a day later, with no stops in between: That is the challenge of the world’s longest commercial passenger flight. The record belongs to the route that links Singapore and New York, operated by Singapore Airlines, which covers about 15,300 kilometers in roughly 18 and a half hours of nonstop flight.

What is the world’s longest commercial flight?

The world’s longest nonstop passenger flight connects Singapore and New York (JFK Airport). The distance is about 15,300 kilometers (about 9,500 miles), and the flight time is around 18 and a half hours, though it can get close to 19 depending on the winds and the direction of travel. The passenger takes off on one continent and lands nearly a day later on another, without touching down in between.

It is the longest scheduled commercial flight, meaning one that any passenger can book and that operates daily, unlike test flights or record-setting flights that aircraft manufacturers sometimes carry out with no passengers on board.

The route and the plane that make it possible

A flight this long cannot be done with just any aircraft. Singapore Airlines operates it with the Airbus A350-900ULR, where the initials “ULR” stand for “ultra long range.”

It is a special version of the A350, equipped with a larger fuel system that allows it to fly farther without refueling. It is precisely that extra range that makes it possible to cover the huge distance between Asia and the U.S. East Coast in one stretch.

They plan to launch an even longer flight

The record may be short-lived. Australian airline Qantas announced that it plans to launch, in October 2027, a nonstop flight between Sydney and London with an estimated flight time of up to 22 hours, as part of a project dubbed “Project Sunrise”.

If completed, that route would become the new longest in the world and push Singapore-New York into second place. For now, it remains a plan: the flight is not yet in operation.