A shipment of 900 vehicles traveled from South Korea to Georgia, on the east coast of the United States, in just 72 hours without passing through the Panama Canal.

The operation, carried out by Hyundai and its logistics division Hyundai Glovis, crossed Mexico from ocean to ocean by train in nine hours through the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT). It is the first international commercial-scale test of this new route.

The operation took place between March 28 and April 3, 2025 and arrived at a strategic moment. The droughts that paralyzed the Panama Canal in 2023 —when daily crossings fell from 38 to just 22 ships— could double before the end of the century if emissions are not reduced.

Lake Gatun, the freshwater source that feeds the locks, consumes more than 26 million gallons per transit and is the weak point of that route. The CIIT does not depend on the weather.

How the new route that avoids the Panama Canal works

The vehicles landed in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, on the Pacific. From there, 50 special railcars transported them on Line Z of the corridor to Coatzacoalcos, in the Gulf of Mexico, covering 308 kilometers in nine hours. A second vessel completed the trip to Brunswick, Georgia.

The CIIT is a multimodal logistics platform managed by Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy that integrates four ports. Line Z began operating in December 2023 and two additional lines are under expansion.

Current status of the corridor

Line FA (Coatzacoalcos-Palenque): in service since September 2024

Line K (447 km to Guatemala): first section inaugurated in November 2025

Industrial parks: 14 planned, several already granted concessions

The changes it implies for trade between Asia and the United States

Nino Morales, president of the Special CIIT Monitoring Commission, described Hyundai’s test as a demonstration that consolidates the route as a strategic alternative for global trade. Authorities estimate that the corridor could move up to 5,000 vehicles per week once it reaches full capacity.

The corridor does not compete with Panama in massive container volume, but in speed and reliability for high-value cargo. Full operating capacity is projected for mid-2026, and the context of nearshoring —the relocation of manufacturing to Mexico— and geopolitical uncertainty reinforce the appeal of an alternative that does not depend on a single lake.