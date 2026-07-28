En esta noticia

Latin America is preparing to take a historic leap in rail infrastructure. A high-speed project promises to transform mobility in the region with unprecedented travel times and state-of-the-art technology.

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They are building the fastest bullet train in Latin America

The plan is being developed in Brazil, where the region’s first bullet train is planned. The High-Speed Train (TAV) will exceed 350 km/h and will connect Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Campinas, a line of approximately 510 kilometers, in 1 hour and 45 minutes. This will allow it to:

  • Drastically reduce travel times
  • Connect the country’s main economic centers
  • Directly compete with air transport

The trip between Rio and Sao Paulo could be completed in less than two hours.

It will have state-of-the-art technology

The TAV will incorporate international standards in rail transport:

  • Exclusive tracks designed for high speed
  • Advanced digital signaling systems
  • Automatic control of trains
  • Optimized aerodynamics to reduce drag