Latin America is preparing to take a historic leap in rail infrastructure. A high-speed project promises to transform mobility in the region with unprecedented travel times and state-of-the-art technology.

They are building the fastest bullet train in Latin America

The plan is being developed in Brazil, where the region’s first bullet train is planned. The High-Speed Train (TAV) will exceed 350 km/h and will connect Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Campinas, a line of approximately 510 kilometers, in 1 hour and 45 minutes. This will allow it to:

Drastically reduce travel times

Connect the country’s main economic centers

Directly compete with air transport

The trip between Rio and Sao Paulo could be completed in less than two hours.

It will have state-of-the-art technology

The TAV will incorporate international standards in rail transport: