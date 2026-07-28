En esta noticia
Latin America is preparing to take a historic leap in rail infrastructure. A high-speed project promises to transform mobility in the region with unprecedented travel times and state-of-the-art technology.
They are building the fastest bullet train in Latin America
The plan is being developed in Brazil, where the region’s first bullet train is planned. The High-Speed Train (TAV) will exceed 350 km/h and will connect Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Campinas, a line of approximately 510 kilometers, in 1 hour and 45 minutes. This will allow it to:
- Drastically reduce travel times
- Connect the country’s main economic centers
- Directly compete with air transport
The trip between Rio and Sao Paulo could be completed in less than two hours.
It will have state-of-the-art technology
The TAV will incorporate international standards in rail transport:
- Exclusive tracks designed for high speed
- Advanced digital signaling systems
- Automatic control of trains
- Optimized aerodynamics to reduce drag