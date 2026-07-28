The U.S. Government allows citizens of certain countries to enter the country without obtaining a traditional U.S. visa thanks to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This procedure is part of the Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program or VWP) and allows travel for tourism, business, or transit for up to 90 days.

What is the ESTA Form and what is it for?

The ESTA Form (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) is a system administered by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) that determines whether a traveler can enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

It is important to clarify that ESTA does not replace a U.S. visa , but rather constitutes a prior electronic authorization for travel that allows the passenger to appear at a U.S. port of entry without obtaining a B1/B2 visa, as long as they meet all the program requirements.

The authorization allows travel for:

Tourism.

Business.

Transit.

In all cases, the authorized stay will be up to 90 days.

Who will be able to enter the United States without a U.S. visa?

According to current regulations, those who meet the following may access this benefit:

Be citizens or nationals of a country included in the Visa Waiver Program.

Obtain an approved ESTA authorization .

Travel for tourism, business, or transit .

Stay in the United States for 90 days or less .

Comply with all immigration conditions established by the program.

The authorities remind travelers that ESTA approval does not automatically guarantee entry, since the final decision always rests with immigration officers at the moment of arrival in the country.

How do you apply for the ESTA Form?

The procedure is completed entirely online through the official U.S. Government system.

To obtain the authorization, it is necessary to:

Complete the electronic application .

Enter the personal and passport details .

Provide travel information.

Answer the security and eligibility questions.

Pay the corresponding fee .

Wait for the application decision.