Argentina has a new tourist attraction and an important advance in sustainable transportation. It is the Tren Solar de la Quebrada, a railway project located in the province of Jujuy that became the first train powered mainly by solar energy in Latin America.

The service covers 26 miles through the Quebrada de Humahuaca, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, connecting some of the most visited tourist destinations in northern Argentina through a low-emission mobility system.

Although the train has already been inaugurated and started operating, it continues gradually expanding its services and establishing itself as one of the region’s main tourist attractions.

The first solar train in Latin America

The Tren Solar de la Quebrada is a railway project developed by the government of the province of Jujuy to restore the historic railway branch line that crossed the Quebrada de Humahuaca.

The main innovation is that it uses electrical energy from lithium batteries partially recharged by solar energy, considerably reducing pollutant emissions compared with conventional trains powered by fossil fuels.

The system combines modern railway technology with renewable energy, taking advantage of one of the highest levels of solar radiation in South America.

It does not emit polluting gases or annoying noise

The Tren Solar de la Quebrada is considered the first tourist rail service in Latin America powered by solar energy and lithium batteries. The trains use a hybrid system that incorporates:

Lithium batteries

Charging stations powered by solar energy

Energy recovery during braking

Fully electric motors

Thanks to this technology, the train operates without direct emissions of polluting gases during its journey and reduces noise compared with diesel locomotives.

It travels through the most touristy towns in the region

The full route covers approximately 42 kilometers. The line crosses some of the most representative landscapes of the Quebrada de Humahuaca, allowing passengers to enjoy multicolored mountains, historic towns, and sites of great cultural value, including:

Volcan

Tumbaya

Purmamarca

Maimara

Tilcara

The project also plans to continue strengthening the region’s railway connectivity.