In the United States, immigration authorities intensified operations to detain immigrants in several areas of the country, and it is in this context that cases were reported in which agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained foreigners in undercover missions.

Several advocacy organizations denounced that ICE agents disguise themselves as service workers to catch by surprise those being sought by immigration authorities.

What were the reported cases?

Undercover ICE agent operations have multiplied in recent months. Work clothes, unmarked vehicles, and various kinds of deception are used to get close to the immigrants targeted and be able to detain them.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintains that ICE agents step up during their operations and denies this type of disguise to approach targets.

One of the most publicized cases occurred in South Los Angeles. Two men wearing reflective vests similar to those of an electricity company said they were working on a utility pole and asked a resident to move his pickup truck. As soon as the man left his property, several agents got out of unmarked vehicles and proceeded to detain him.

However, the DHS stated that those involved in the operation were federal marshals and not ICE agents.

What have ICE agents disguised themselves as so far to detain immigrants?

According to complaints made by community organizations and several media outlets, in different operations federal agents or personnel linked to immigration duties would have posed as:

Electricians or utility company workers.

Masons and construction workers.

Package delivery drivers.

Municipal employees.

Maintenance staff.

Additionally, activists also denounced that some officers carry out surveillance dressed in civilian clothes and use unmarked official vehicles, tinted windows, and covered faces to go unnoticed before making the arrests.

Who can ICE detain?

ICE can detain people allegedly subject to immigration proceedings, including foreigners who remain in the United States without authorization, people with final deportation orders, or individuals accused of violating immigration law.

In addition, it can also detain noncitizens who have criminal records or are considered priorities for immigration law enforcement.