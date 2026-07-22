As of July 1, thousands of California workers saw changes in the pay received for their work. The increases may vary depending on the local governments, since different scales than the state one can be established.

In labor matters, California is one of the most complex states, with one of the highest wages in the region, with amounts that can vary by county. This can affect companies with branches in different cities, since they must adapt payroll to local scales.

Minimum wage in California: How much did it increase in July 2026?

The state payroll scale was set at $16.90 per hour as of early 2026, but what can vary are the scales of different cities and counties, which may set different amounts.

This forces companies to adjust wages according to the location of the store, as is the case with supermarket chains and franchises with multiple branches.

What is the minimum wage in the cities where it is increasing again?

The hourly amounts expected for some cities and counties:

Alameda: $17.76.

Berkeley: $19.61.

Emeryville: $20.34.

Fremont: $18.05.

Los Angeles:

Ciudad: 18,42 dólares. Condado: 18,47 dólares.

Malibu: $17.91.

Milpitas: $18.50.

Pasadena: $18.57.

San Francisco: $19.61.

Santa Monica: $18.47.

As for increases for hospitality workers: