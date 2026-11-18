Special passport application acceptance fairs will be held this Nov. 18, 19 and 21 in places such as Florida, New York and Texas, offering an option for those who need to apply for their international ID for the first time.

These events differ from conventional centers in that they are held at special locations, in the afternoon or on days when service is generally not provided, and the dates are shared by the State Department in monthly calendars.

Passport application acceptance fairs: How they are organized and who can attend

According to authorities, these fairs are organized by passport acceptance offices, such as post offices, court clerks and libraries.

They are intended for first-time applicants, minors and people eligible to apply by submitting Form DS-11, such as applicants with a stolen or damaged passport or people who have a passport issued more than 15 years ago.

The official calendar lists the following dates for Nov. 18, 19 and 21:

Florida

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Florida Southwestern State College (8099 College Pkwy)

New York

Date : Thursday, Nov. 19

Time : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location : Whitehall High School (87 Buckley Rd)

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

Time : 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location : Nazareth College (4245 East Ave)

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

Time : 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Queens Public Library (86-07 Broadway)

Texas

Date : Saturday, Nov. 21

Time : 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: University of Texas at Dallas (17217 Waterview Pkwy, ROC 2.902)

Appointments, availability and other locations open in November and December can be checked here.