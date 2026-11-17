Applying for a U.S. passport outside your state of residence is possible in the United States; however, anyone handling this type of application will need to meet an additional document requirement when submitting the application.

The State Department (Travel State) explains that these applicants must be able to provide an additional form of identification beyond what is required of other applicants.

Official Travel State Requirement: To Apply for a Passport in Another State, You Must Present an Extra Document

One of the required documents for applying for a U.S. passport with Form DS-11 is a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license.

Those applying outside their state of residence will have to present an additional ID, meaning two documents that prove their identity to the State Department.

The official guidance is that, in these cases, the ID should show as much of the following information as possible:

Photograph

Full name

Date of birth

Document issue date

All IDs submitted must be in physical form.

Other documents needed to apply for a U.S. passport

In addition to two identification documents, applicants will also need to present the following at the office:

A completed, unsigned Form DS-11 (it should only be signed when requested by the acceptance agent)

Proof of U.S. citizenship (such as a physical birth certificate or a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, also in physical form)

Photocopies of both the IDs and proof of citizenship (they must be printed on one side only and on 8.5-by-11-inch paper)

A photo that meets all requirements. It must not be stapled or attached to the form.

The required fees to complete the process will also have to be paid, totaling $195 for those who choose both the passport book and adult passport card.