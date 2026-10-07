David J. Rush, a former senior federal official who held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance, pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme that defrauded the U.S. government of approximately $194 million.

The case came to light after the FBI searched Rush’s home on May 19, 2026, and recovered 298 gold bars, cash and numerous luxury watches. According to the Department of Justice, the gold bars had been acquired at an approximate cost of $46 million to the government.

Rush, 49, of Ashburn, Virginia, used his government position to create fictitious government authorities and programs in order to obtain federal funds for his personal benefit. Court documents state that one of the schemes involved creating a fabricated Special Access Program that did not actually exist.

How he used the government funds

Rush fraudulently obtained approximately $193.59 million in U.S. government funds. After receiving the money, he acquired the gold bars and directed approximately $145 million in wire transfers.

The funds were also used to purchase luxury real estate in Florida, watches and high-end vehicles.

During the search of his residence, federal agents recovered approximately $2.1 million in cash, €104,795 and numerous luxury watches. As part of his plea agreement, Rush agreed to forfeit the gold bars and currency found at his home, the properties obtained through the fraud, 30 watches — many of them Rolexes — and two 2026 BMW Alpina vehicles.

FBI finds 298 gold bars worth $46 million as ex-official admits $193.59 million fraud. Department of Justice | Office Of Public Affairs Utilities

Investigators also determined that Rush had reached his senior position, in part, by providing false information about his education and military experience.

The investigation that led to the gold discovery

The case began with an internal investigation that identified potential criminal activity. The CIA referred the matter to the FBI, which then worked with the Justice Department and other law enforcement agencies.

The Justice Department said Rush’s conduct went beyond the financial loss to the government. His actions also raised concerns within the intelligence community because of the sensitive position he held and the security clearance he possessed.

As part of his guilty plea, Rush agreed to forfeit the gold bars, cash found at his residence, fraudulently acquired properties, luxury watches and vehicles.

Rush is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2027. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, along with supervised release, forfeiture, restitution and a fine. The investigation remains ongoing, and the Director of National Intelligence has requested an investigation by the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community.