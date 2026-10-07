More than 60 million children in the United States now have Trump Accounts after the Treasury Department completed automatic enrollment, but the creation of an account does not mean parents can immediately manage it. Families must complete one additional step to claim the account and unlock access to its benefits.

The Treasury Department announced on October 1 that automatic enrollment had been completed. As a result, every eligible child under 18 with a valid Social Security number now has a Trump Account ready to be claimed.

The program was created as a tax-advantaged investment vehicle for children and is intended to give families another way to build savings over the long term. Once an account is claimed, parents and guardians can manage it and allow eligible relatives, friends and employers to contribute.

The step parents must take to claim the account

Automatic enrollment does not mean the account is automatically under a parent’s control. A parent or guardian must claim the child’s Trump Account through the official Trump Accounts app.

The process requires the adult to verify their identity, confirm their relationship to the child, review the child’s information and accept the applicable account terms.

That distinction matters because a child may already have an account even if the family has not completed the claiming process. Until a parent or guardian claims it, they cannot manage the account or arrange contributions through it.

The Treasury Department also says that an eligible child’s account must be claimed in order to receive the program’s one-time $1,000 Treasury contribution.

Parents must claim accounts in the official app to manage funds and receive eligible benefits.

Who qualifies for the $1,000 contribution

The $1,000 government contribution is not available to every child included in the automatic enrollment of more than 60 million minors.

The federal contribution is part of a specific pilot program for eligible children who are U.S. citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, provided they meet the other requirements, including having a valid Social Security number.

That means parents should not assume that every automatically created account will receive $1,000. The seed contribution is limited to children who meet the program’s eligibility rules.

Trump Accounts are designed for long-term investing rather than immediate household expenses. Parents, relatives, friends, employers and certain organizations can contribute to an account, subject to the program’s contribution rules. The general annual contribution limit is currently $5,000 per child.

The funds are intended to remain invested and grow over time. The official Trump Accounts website says the money is automatically invested in American companies through the program’s investment options.

Once a child turns 18, control of the account passes to the beneficiary, with traditional IRA rules generally applying after that point.