Latin America is preparing to inaugurate a project that promises to transform the way people travel and do business in the region. It is the Jorge Chavez Airport City, a megaproject driven by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) that will turn Peru’s main airport into a modern airport complex with the capacity to serve up to 40 million passengers a year in its first stage.

More than an air terminal, the development seeks to become a true “airport city”, with hotels, logistics centers, commercial spaces, offices and services that will position Lima as one of the main connection hubs between South America, North America, Europe and Asia.

They are building Latin America’s first airport city

Jorge Chavez Airport City is being developed around Jorge Chavez International Airport, located in Callao, very close to Lima.

The project envisions a comprehensive transformation of the airport area to turn it into an economic and logistics hub with international reach, following the model of major airports such as Schiphol (Netherlands), Incheon (South Korea) or Changi (Singapore).

The initiative is led by Lima Airport Partners (LAP), the concessionaire company in charge of the airport’s modernization and expansion.

It will host 40 million passengers a year and will have state-of-the-art technology

The new infrastructure will allow it to serve up to 40 million passengers annually during its first phase, practically doubling the capacity of the previous terminal. The “airport city” concept goes far beyond a terminal for flights. The project includes the development of:

Hotels

Convention centers

Corporate offices

Commercial areas

Restaurants

Logistics and cargo spaces

Financial services

Technological infrastructure

New road connections

The idea is that passengers, companies and logistics operators can find all the necessary services in one place without leaving the airport complex.