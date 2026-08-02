Those who use the Border Crossing Card (Border Crossing Card or BCC) to legally enter the United States will have to check the expiration date of this document before traveling, since it has a limited validity of 10 years.

According to the State Department, this document, whose official name is DSP-150 Form works as a crossing card to the known “border zone” and as a B1/B2 visitor visa.

The United States will require a new DSP-150 Form from those who processed theirs more than 10 years ago

In August, those who processed their DSP-150 Form before August 2016 will need a new copy of this card if they plan to travel, since attempting to cross the border with the previous copy will result in authorities rejecting them for not having a valid permit.

The exact expiration date of each BCC appears on its front.

Who can apply for the DSP-150 Form

This document is exclusive to Mexican citizens who meet the following requirements

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

Have a valid passport for the application

Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reasons to return

“It is issued as a laminated card, with improved graphics and technology, similar in size to a credit card,” the authorities explain to those applying for this document for the first time.

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.