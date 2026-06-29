The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California provides on its official website information about how often individuals over 70 years old must renew their driver’s licenses.

This document is essential for legal driving, and it is the competent authorities who send a notification to all older adults, telling them when they must carry out the renewal process.

Those who need to carry out a new procedure to continue driving

Every five years, this document must be renewed; when the time comes, the authorities send a notice to the address registered by the driver at least 60 days before the credential expires. Those who receive this notification must complete the process as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience.

The renewal application can start online and, once the online procedure is completed, it will be necessary to appear in person at an office in order to finish the process.

“If you are 70 years old or older and are renewing your driver’s license, you may not need to take a test. Check your renewal notice to confirm,” says the DMV.

Relevant information regarding driver’s licenses

The DMV recently announced through its official website that, starting this month, driver’s licenses and identification cards will feature a redesigned look.

This is the first change implemented since 2018, the year in which the card model was modified with the inclusion of Real ID.

Among the added features are improved anti-counterfeiting elements and a digital security signature that will be included in one of the barcodes on the back of the credentials.

“California will be one of the first states to incorporate this type of digital signature. In addition, the new cards will no longer have a magnetic stripe on the back,” authorities report.