A new regulation in force in California authorizes the authorities to seize vehicles and suspend driver licenses for those who take part in street races and speed exhibitions. What used to be a minor fine can now lead to losing the car and the driving permit for months.

The measure stems from AB 3085 law , known as the “Gipson Law”, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and applied as part of a regulatory package against illegal motorized shows. The law expands police powers to impound vehicles through court order and strengthen penalties against dangerous driving.

What violations can lead to the vehicle being seized and the driver license being suspended?

The regulation targets those who organize, drive, or attend illegal motorized activities on public roads and parking lots. The stated goal of the authorities is to discourage races and speed exhibitions that, according to the state government, put entire communities at risk.

Vehicle seizure is carried out by court order or authorization, and applies both to drivers and to those who facilitate these events. These are the violations covered:

Street races: unauthorized speed competitions on streets or highways.

Speed exhibitions: dangerous maneuvers such as turns, drifts, “donuts,” or street blockades.

Reckless driving: driving with disregard for the safety of people or property.

DUI in an exhibition context: taking part in a race under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Intentional blocking of roads or highways: obstructing intersections to allow races or exhibitions.

Organization or promotion of illegal events.

Refusing to stop when ordered by authorities.

Repeat offense for any of these misdemeanors.

What penalties do drivers face in California?

Those who commit these violations face economic, legal, and administrative consequences that can last for months. Vehicle impoundment is only one of several penalties provided for under the new regulation.

In addition to losing the car, the driver may accumulate a criminal record and assume civil liability for the damages caused. These are the penalties provided for: