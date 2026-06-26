In the state of Texas, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) issues a special type of driver’s license for young drivers with the goal of allowing them to learn to drive in a safe and structured environment.

This is the Graduated Driver License (GDL), a two-phase license that comes before being able to apply for a full driver’s license at the age of majority.

What phases does it have?

Texas’s Graduated Driver License program aims for drivers under 18 to gain experience behind the wheel progressively before being able to obtain an unrestricted license.

Phase 1: learner permit

This is the first stage for teenagers aged 15 to 17. During this phase, the young driver must:

Keep the learner permit for at least six months unless they turn 18 before then.

Drive only accompanied by an adult with a license and at least 21 years old in the front passenger seat.

Do not use cell phones or wireless devices unless it is an emergency.

Phase 2: Provisional license

Once the requirements of the previous phase have been met, the driver may apply for the provisional license:

If they are between 16 and 17 years old.

They kept the learner’s permit for at least six years.

They completed the required driver’s education course and practice hours.

They passed the road test.

What restrictions does this driver’s license have?

Those who have a provisional driver’s license will have several limitations: