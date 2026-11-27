Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft, warned in September that a cyberattack capable of altering all bank accounts and shutting down the power grid is already possible with today’s artificial intelligence tools.

“ The ability to carry out a cyberattack that would alter all bank accounts and shut down the power grid exists today, and we know it ,” he said in an interview with Ezra Klein of the New York Times.

His remarks come back into focus after recent cyber intrusions detected in U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the CIA, which fueled concerns about the country’s digital security.

The businessman, speaking from experience in technology, business, and foundation management, called on the public to get involved before a serious incident occurs.

What Gates said about AI and cyberattacks

In the interview, Gates said what impressed him most was the ability of AI models to find security flaws in programs that humans had reviewed for more than 20 years without catching them.

To reduce the risk, Anthropic put its model in the hands of a small group of people in what it called Project Glasswing, with the idea that they would fix the errors before wider use. According to Gates, that is not enough because there is too much code to review. “ We are in a period of extreme vulnerability to cyberattacks ,” he said.

Why is Gates calling for security measures

For the businessman, the danger lies in people using these models with malicious intent. He said AI crossed the cyber threshold and the biological one earlier this year, and that is why he decided to speak out, even above his work in health.

He called for mandatory security measures and monitoring on all models and proposed that open-source models run on platforms that ensure those protections have not been removed. Without them, he warned, there will be major incidents, and he questioned whether the world has to wait for a cyberattack to cause massive damage before acting.

The intrusions at the FBI and CIA

According to CNN, the FBI is investigating an intrusion by suspected hackers into the National Crime Information Center, a national database that links federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. It is the second time since September that the agency has suffered a hack.

The New York Times also reported that the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence detected an attack that exposed unclassified information from the systems they use to analyze open sources such as social media, satellite images, and commercial databases. The office said there were no disruptions to its critical capabilities or classified systems.